Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $304.14 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,002,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,946 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $304,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

RY opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

