Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.16% of Northern Trust worth $278,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.