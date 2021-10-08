Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,704,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 263,935 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.00% of Aptiv worth $425,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $1,546,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV opened at $164.80 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.56.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

