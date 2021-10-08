Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,716,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.32% of Fortive worth $328,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

