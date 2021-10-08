Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 384,346 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,346 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $501,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,874,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,079,151.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 509,871 shares of company stock valued at $132,288,179 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.53.

Shares of LLY opened at $233.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

