MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Acquires $380,097.56 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,320 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.85 per share, for a total transaction of $124,932.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86.

On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50.

MaxLinear stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in MaxLinear by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

