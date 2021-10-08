McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

MUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $40.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

