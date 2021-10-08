McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.5% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,494,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $352,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 23,704 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.