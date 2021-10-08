mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.99

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.99 and traded as low as C$5.80. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 66,252 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of C$173.83 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.97.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.55 million. Research analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

