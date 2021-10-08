MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 930,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 190,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 99,576 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,054,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,513 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.