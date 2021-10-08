Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medical Imaging stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Medical Imaging has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get Medical Imaging alerts:

About Medical Imaging

Medical Imaging Corp. engages in the acquisition and operation of profitable medical diagnostic imaging facilities and imaging services businesses. It offers healthcare services with a specific focus on medical diagnostic imaging. The company was founded on December 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.