Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.65

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 1253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.49.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after purchasing an additional 981,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 356,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

