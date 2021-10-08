Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Up 20% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and $102.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00352746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002111 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.