MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,911.22.
MELI has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MercadoLibre stock traded down $42.85 on Friday, reaching $1,511.19. 424,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,954. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30,223.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,162.80 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,791.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,591.21.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
