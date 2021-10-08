MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,911.22.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $42.85 on Friday, reaching $1,511.19. 424,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,954. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30,223.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,162.80 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,791.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,591.21.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

