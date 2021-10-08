Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $92.00 at Barclays

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.