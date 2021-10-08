Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

