Merus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 1,825 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 321% compared to the typical daily volume of 433 call options.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Merus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Merus by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRUS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.58. 29,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.77. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

