Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $344.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

MLAB opened at $309.37 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $325.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.33 and its 200-day moving average is $268.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 418.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $278,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,447.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $363,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,133,469 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

