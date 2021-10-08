MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 42,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 18.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,461,000 after purchasing an additional 427,539 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 105,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MET opened at $64.55 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

