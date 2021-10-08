Michael D. Fleisher Sells 750 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W opened at $243.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.69. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on W. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.26.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.