Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.12. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 2,985 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 174,049 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

