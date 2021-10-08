Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.12. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 2,985 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.
About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
