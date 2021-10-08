Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,982 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 285,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,804,814. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

