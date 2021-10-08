Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.