Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $324.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

