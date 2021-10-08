Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “
Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $324.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.
