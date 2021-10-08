Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,278. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

