Middleton & Co Inc MA Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $259,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.85. 447,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,701,818. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

