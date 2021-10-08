Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $13.18 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

