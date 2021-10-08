Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $18.48 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 2.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $541,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $158,802,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after acquiring an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.96.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $612.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $629.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $601.93 and its 200 day moving average is $566.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

