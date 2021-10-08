Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in Exelon by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after buying an additional 1,887,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exelon by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,093,000 after buying an additional 1,399,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXC remained flat at $$48.71 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,245. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.