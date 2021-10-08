Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.82. 35,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

