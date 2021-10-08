Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 5,445 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.6% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 429,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 243.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 313,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after buying an additional 222,440 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 157,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,820. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.