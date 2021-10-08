Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $654.00

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 654 ($8.54) and last traded at GBX 636 ($8.31), with a volume of 14266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610 ($7.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 584.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 536.57. The company has a market capitalization of £576.78 million and a P/E ratio of 175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00.

In other news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 2,000,000 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total transaction of £12,160,000 ($15,887,117.85).

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.