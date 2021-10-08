Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $166.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mirati's two pipeline candidates, adagrasib and sitravatinib, have the potential to be developed into drugs with a differentiated product profile. Particularly, if adagrasib, a KRAS inhibitor, can outperform any potential competitor from the same class, it will be a huge boost to the stock and can also attract promising buyout offers. Several pipeline data readouts are expected in 2021, which could be catalysts for the stock. However, many other companies have KRAS inhibitor candidates in their pipeline, making Mirati’s target market highly competitive. Amgen’s KRAS inhibitor Lumakras (sotorasib), was approved by the FDA in June. Also, with no marketed drug in its portfolio, failure of adagrasib or sitravatinib will significantly hurt the stock. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.06.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.72. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

