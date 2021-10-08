Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MITK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MITK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 225,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,364. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $806.96 million, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

