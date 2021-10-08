Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 311 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $45,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,796 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $26,993,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 56.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,571,000 after acquiring an additional 476,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 55.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 461,347 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

