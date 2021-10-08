Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at about $7,589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 71.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 172,570 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $4,277,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $3,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

