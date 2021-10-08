Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 891 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,430,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,429,000 after buying an additional 2,393,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,163,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after buying an additional 174,868 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 16.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 213,811 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $20.45 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

