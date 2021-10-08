MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $145.40 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

