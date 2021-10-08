Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,846 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.31% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $28,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.