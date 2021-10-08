Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,846 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.31% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $28,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 1,294,906 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 364,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 30,812 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 662,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 187,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.