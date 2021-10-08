Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 624.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOH traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $277.55. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.03 and a twelve month high of $289.60. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.