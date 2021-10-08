Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,292,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,366 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.38% of Mondelez International worth $1,204,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

