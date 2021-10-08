Mooncoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00326405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

