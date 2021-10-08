Moonriver Price Tops $291.46 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $291.46 or 0.00541087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $544.74 million and $25.03 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00062150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00093789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00132611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,876.03 or 1.00017799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.46 or 0.06485416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,104,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,967 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.