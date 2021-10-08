Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $356.14

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 356.14 ($4.65) and traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.36). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.42), with a volume of 263,951 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGAM. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The company has a market capitalization of £978.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 390.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 356.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Clement Woon bought 9,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

