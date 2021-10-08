Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €230.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €183.80 ($216.24).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE opened at €136.20 ($160.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.89. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is €139.40 and its 200-day moving average is €154.15.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.