Morgan Stanley Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $54.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.19% from the stock’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ovintiv by 122.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.