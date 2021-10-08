Morgan Stanley Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $315.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.16.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $293.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.94. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.