Morgan Stanley Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $137.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $131.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.83. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 118.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 59.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

