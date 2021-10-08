Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.
OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.