Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

